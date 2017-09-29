It’s National Coffee Day: Here’s How/Where to Get FREE Coffee!

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Cinnabon, Dunkin' Donuts, FREE Coffee On National Coffee Day, Krispy Kreme, National Coffee Day, Peet's Coffee
(Photo: Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

It’s National Coffee Day!

Having a difficult time staying alert today?

Time to get your free cup of java at the following locations:

  • Krispy Kreme – it’s National Coffee Weekend at Krispy Kreme, which will provide you a complimentary FREE hot coffee of any size or a FREE iced coffee, this weekend.
  • Dunkin Donuts –  purchase an ex-large, large or medium coffee and receive medium coffee, FREE.
  • Cinnabon – FREE 12-ounce coffee
  • Peet’s Coffee – purchase a bag of beans today and receive 25% off the price, plus a FREE coffee or tea to go.

Enjoy, and tell them Blake Powers from 98.7K-LUV is talking about ’em, in a nice way:).

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live