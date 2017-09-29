It’s National Coffee Day: Here’s How/Where to Get FREE Coffee!

It’s National Coffee Day!

Having a difficult time staying alert today?

Time to get your free cup of java at the following locations:

Krispy Kreme – it’s National Coffee Weekend at Krispy Kreme, which will provide you a complimentary FREE hot coffee of any size or a FREE iced coffee, this weekend.

Dunkin Donuts – purchase an ex-large, large or medium coffee and receive medium coffee, FREE.

Cinnabon – FREE 12-ounce coffee

Peet’s Coffee – purchase a bag of beans today and receive 25% off the price, plus a FREE coffee or tea to go.

Enjoy, and tell them Blake Powers from 98.7K-LUV is talking about ’em, in a nice way:).