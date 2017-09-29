Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has Breast Cancer

Cancer sucks!

More than likely, you know someone personally who had experienced breast cancer. It’s a disease that isn’t biased. It can attack anyone at anytime.

On Thursday, our favorite President of the United States, Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced that she had breast cancer. While we don’t know what stage, the actress took the opportunity to talk about her supportive friends and family. She also wanted to recognize that not all women have the insurance coverage for cancer and hopes to make universal healthcare a reality.

Just when you thought… A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

Our thoughts and prayers are with you Julia.