Prince Harry Catches A Little Girl Eating His Popcorn

Prepare to melt!

It’s pretty clear Prince Harry is great with kids. Perhaps after having a niece and nephew, he’s able to hang with other people’s children.

While enjoying the Invictus Games, Harry was minding his own business, chomping down on some popcorn, when suddenly a tiny intruded invaded his snack. The little girl sitting next to him wanted a little taste of his buttery treat.

This little cutie managed to sneak 10 handfuls of popcorn before Harry even noticed! Sneaky!

Of course Harry handled it pretty well. At first he pretended to take the popcorn away from her. Don’t worry, he gave it back!