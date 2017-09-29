Prince Harry Catches A Little Girl Eating His Popcorn

By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: invictus games, Little Girl, Popcorn, Prince Harry

Prepare to melt!

It’s pretty clear Prince Harry is great with kids. Perhaps after having a niece and nephew, he’s able to hang with other people’s children.

While enjoying the Invictus Games, Harry was minding his own business, chomping down on some popcorn, when suddenly a tiny intruded invaded his snack. The little girl sitting next to him wanted a little taste of his buttery treat.

This little cutie managed to sneak 10 handfuls of popcorn before Harry even noticed! Sneaky!

Of course Harry handled it pretty well. At first he pretended to take the popcorn away from her. Don’t worry, he gave it back!

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live