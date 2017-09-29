Star Trek: Next Generation Gets An Honest Trailer

By David Rancken
Filed Under: David's Dateline, honest trailer, Next Generation, screen junkies, Star Trek

30 years ago, we got meet a whole new cast of the Starship Enterprise. That happened 20 years after the original show had ended.

The new captain: Jean-Luc Picard. A Klingon as part of the crew and an Android at the helm of the Enterprise. It lasted a lot longer than the original show and it spun off a couple more franchises that moved Star Trek into the Final Frontier.

The guys at Screen Junkies put together an Honest Trailer about Star Trek: The Next Generation. Sure, there are plot holes.

But, it’s Star Trek. C’mon.

 

More from David Rancken
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live