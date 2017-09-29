Apparently, after you’re President you spend a lot of time with other former Presidents.

On Thursday marked the 23rd annual President’s Cup golf tournament. We guess you can say the event lived up to his name since three former Presidents showed up for the opening ceremonies. Clinton, Obama, and George W. all spent the day together taking in a little golf.

The crowd was loving it! Even Phil Michelson made sure he was the first golfer to get a selfie with the trio. However, that’s not the selfie everyone is talking about today. They’re calling this the Mount Rushmore of selfies. Thanks to Redditor JRZ10 for posting this amazing pic of himself with the three former Presidents!

Aaaaaaaaaaaamazing!