Who Get’s Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion?

By Blake Powers
Playboy bunny Sheila Levell, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and Playboy bunny Holly Madison - May 6, 2003 in Holmby Hills, California (Photo: Robert Mora/Getty Images)

Hugh Hefner purchased the 22-room mansion in 1971, and had lived there ever since, according to LadBible.

Last year, Hef sold it to his next door neighbor, billionaire Daren Metropoulos… for $100,000,000!

Part of the deal was for Hugh to live there the remainder of his life, which he did.

Word out is Metropoulos plans to do much needed renovations, and may actually combine it with his property. Doing so would equal 7 acres in a very prime and exclusive area of L.A.

Wonder if it will become a Playboy museum? Or will it simply become his own playboy mansion? My guess, the latter.

