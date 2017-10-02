Alec Baldwin Was Back ON SNL As Donald Trump, Discusses Puerto Rico & The NFL

Saturday Night Live returned this weekend with Ryan Gosling and Jay-Z. And of course, the most anticipated part of the show had to be what they would do with the White House and hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

Yes, Alec Baldwin is back on SNL after winning an Emmy for the role of Donald Trump.

As usual, the show didn’t hold back. The show handed out a pretty great dose of hilarity when it comes to how the president has handled both Puerto Rico and the NFL. Basically he hung up on Puerto Rico aid efforts and said he could have played in the NFL.

Enjoy!