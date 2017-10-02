Craigslist Ad: Houston Man Looking For Beautiful Woman Who Farted In Kroger

Filed Under: bread aisle, Craigslist, Date, Farted, Kroger, missed connections
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Oh Craigslist, you never fail to disappoint.

Love is finding a significant other you can toot in front of, right? Now normally, it takes months, even years, to get to this stage of the relationship. For others, it can happen before you’ve ever introduced yourself.

If you you really feel like there’s a connection with a person, you’ll do anything to get a date…even put an ad in Craigslist that includes an incredibly awkward story about how the woman you like farted in the bread aisle at Kroger.

Craigslist Houston from houston

So not only did this guy rat our this woman for tooting, he also accused her of lying. Bet he gets the date!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live