Margot Robbie Tattoos A Production Guy On The Graham Norton Show

While Margot Robbie was filming Suicide Squad, she and Cara Delevingne came up with something they call “Toe-mojis”. They are emojis, but on your toes, which both ladies ended up getting tattooed on their own feet.

In fact, Margot Robbie actually did the tattoo job on Cara’s feet. She even offered up her services to the rest of the cast. While no one else really took her up on the offer, she’s managed to get about 100 tattoos under her belt.

While doing an interview on Graham Norton, the tattoo subject came up. After trying to convince Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, and Reese Witherspoon to get an original Margot Robbie tattoo, a production guy ended up volunteering his own foot, a little smiley face with the eyes x-ed out.

Would you let Margot Robbie give you a tattoo?