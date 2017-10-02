Mike Tyson Personal Items Sold By Thrift Store

Richus Allen told TMZ he purchased an interesting collection of items formerly owned by former boxing heavyweight champ, Mike Tyson.

Allen says Tyson’s personal hairstylist previously stored the items but didn’t pay storage fees. A thrift store in Fayetteville, NC bought the storage unit, then Allen purchased the items from the store.

Items include:

personal photos with Eddie Murphy, R&B star Johnny Gill (New Edition/solo artist)

legal documents concerning Mike’s issues with the law

pictures of his late mother Camille Ewald

underwear

autographed porn covers

Allen says Mike may have these items and he isn’t attempting to profit from this.

Wonder if he really wants underwear with the words “Be Real” on it? LOL!