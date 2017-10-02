More Than 50 People Killed In Las Vegas Concert Shooting Near Mandalay Bay

Our thoughts and prayers are with Las Vegas this morning after a lone gunman starting shooting into an open crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo cannot fully confirmed the number of those killed. He said in a news conference…

“Now as far as number of victims, I cannot give you an accurate number at this point. We have well in excess of a hundred-plus injured and excess of 20-plus that have died.”

VIDEO: Media briefing earlier by @Sheriff_LVMPD regarding the active shooter incident on the Strip. https://t.co/1D7ziLF7ut #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Since the above announcement was made, we now know there are over 50 people dead and 200 imjured, You can read the full update HERE.

As you can imagine, that number is sure to rise. Included in the number found dead, that also includes the gunman. He was killed at the hotel and is currently believed to be the only gunman. Police are looking for his roommate and or companion for questioning.

WARNING. The videos you are about to see contain gunshots.

Shooting at Route 91 A post shared by Randy (girl) Kindred (@randy_kindred_girl_) on Oct 1, 2017 at 10:56pm PDT

Video shows scene at festival near the Las Vegas Strip as gunfire was heard pic.twitter.com/MD1Roxcy3n — BNO News (@BNONews) October 2, 2017

It’s just horrible, unthinkable, sickening. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved and the families waiting in anguish to find out if their family members are ok. We will try to keep you updated as the details come in.