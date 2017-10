Yesterday, O.J. Simpson was released from Nevada’s Locklove Correctional Center.

Paparazzi caught up with Simpson 5 hours after his release at a gas station, according to TMZ.

When asked how it felt to be out of prison, O.J. said he had been in the vehicle for 5 hours, and didn’t feel free.

Simpson was polite, however asked for some privacy, and said nothing has changed for him. Hopefully after 9 years of jail, something has.

