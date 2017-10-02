Seattle Seahawks’ Defensive End, Michael Bennett, Did NOT Wave Around A Burning American Flag In The Locker Room

Filed Under: Burning, Dancing, Fake, Flag, locker room, michael bennett, NFL, photoshop, Seattle Seahawks
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The power of Photoshop can spark outrage on social media in a matter of seconds.

You may have seen a picture of Michael Bennett, defensive end for the Seattle Seahawks, waving around a burning American flag in the team locker room. Well, if you shared that photo…you shared a fake.

Sorry folks, the original pic is actually from last year after a win. And the flag? He was never holding a flag.

A Facebook group, Vets For Trump, shared the fake image which went viral almost immediately. Thankfully, the group realized the error of their ways and have since taken the pic down.

