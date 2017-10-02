Seattle Seahawks’ Defensive End, Michael Bennett, Did NOT Wave Around A Burning American Flag In The Locker Room

The power of Photoshop can spark outrage on social media in a matter of seconds.

You may have seen a picture of Michael Bennett, defensive end for the Seattle Seahawks, waving around a burning American flag in the team locker room. Well, if you shared that photo…you shared a fake.

Sorry folks, the original pic is actually from last year after a win. And the flag? He was never holding a flag.

Photo of Seattle Seahawks player Michael Bennett, burning flag, is fake. The original shows him dancing in the locker room after a victory pic.twitter.com/1XHjHIh2sK — ConspiracyWATCH ▲ (@ConspiracyWATCH) September 30, 2017

A Facebook group, Vets For Trump, shared the fake image which went viral almost immediately. Thankfully, the group realized the error of their ways and have since taken the pic down.