Texas Football Coach Kicks 2 Kids Off The Team After Anthem Protest

By Jody Dean
(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Want to talk about that Cowboys game? Me neither. Hey, we’re 2-2. It’s not time to freak out yet. Worth noting that the Cowboys had ten possessions yesterday, and not one of them started closer than 70 yards away.

Okay, we all knew this was coming. Two players at a Texas private school told their coach – a veteran – they were going to kneel for the anthem. He made them take their uniforms off and kicked them off the team, right then and there. How do we feel about this?

 

ESPN College Game Day is coming to Fort Worth this Saturday for TCU versus West Virginia.

UNT and SMU both won – and after his Washington State Cougars beat #3rd-ranked USC, head coach Mike Leach had the line of the weekend.

