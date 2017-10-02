Tom Petty Found Unconscious And Rushed To Hospital, According To Reports

UPDATE TOM PETTY DEAD AT 66

UPDATE: TMZ is now reporting that Petty “had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support.”

TMZ is reporting that Tom Petty was found unconscious and not breathing and has been rushed to the hospital. The report also claims the singer was in full cardiac arrest.

According to the report he was found in his Malibu home and EMT’s were unable to locate a pulse.

The singer was rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital. TMZ is also reporting that he is currently on Life Support.

Petty, who is 66, had recently ended the 40th anniversary of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tour with a multi-night stand at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.