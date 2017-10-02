VIDEO WARNING & UPDATE: Las Vegas Mass Shooter Identified

WARNING: The above shocking video was captured during the shooting.

Later that evening…

Police were seeking Marilou Danley as a person of interest, found her, and now say she wasn’t involved.

Police have identified last night’s Las Vegas Mandalay Bay shooter as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of nearby Mesquite NV, according to TMZ.

Paddock opened fire with hundreds of rounds from an automatic weapon from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino into the “Route 91 Harvest Fest”, featuring country star Jason Aldean, killing at least 50 people (including an off-duty police officer), injuring 406 others, and was killed.

TMZ reports the shooter had close to 10 more weapons with him in the hotel room.

Aldean and his band managed to escape while bullets ricocheted off the stage.

This incident is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Having the right words to say at this moment is difficult. Deepest condolences to the families and friends of those lost, and hope for a full recovery for all injured. When will the violence stop!?

Story developing…