Amazon Ad For “Low Prices On Mass Shootings” Pops Up Online

Filed Under: Ad, Amazon, Google, mass shootings
(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

The last thing you want to see when googling is an ad for “mass shootings”.

We all know everything you look at online will pop up later on your social media newsfeed in some form of advertising. It could be the company’s website, it could be a Groupon, or it could be from Amazon.com.

Now it’s not like a person is sitting in a dark room tracking you all day. Usually, your searches are related to key words which then pop up an ad that you might be interested in. For example if you googled a a certain shampoo, more than likely you will see an ad later for that same shampoo.

Apparently, Amazon had a glitch in the system yesterday. Reddit user Indie-Dev had an ad for “mass shootings” pop up as advertised by Amazon.com.

Low prices on Mass Shootings from Amazon! Stock up today! (x-post /r/programminghorror) from softwaregore

This could be a PR nightmare for Amazon. So far, now word from the company. They may not even know it happened. Of course it could also be a fake.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live