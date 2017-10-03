Amazon Ad For “Low Prices On Mass Shootings” Pops Up Online

The last thing you want to see when googling is an ad for “mass shootings”.

We all know everything you look at online will pop up later on your social media newsfeed in some form of advertising. It could be the company’s website, it could be a Groupon, or it could be from Amazon.com.

Now it’s not like a person is sitting in a dark room tracking you all day. Usually, your searches are related to key words which then pop up an ad that you might be interested in. For example if you googled a a certain shampoo, more than likely you will see an ad later for that same shampoo.

Apparently, Amazon had a glitch in the system yesterday. Reddit user Indie-Dev had an ad for “mass shootings” pop up as advertised by Amazon.com.

This could be a PR nightmare for Amazon. So far, now word from the company. They may not even know it happened. Of course it could also be a fake.