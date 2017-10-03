Bob Seger Postpones ‘Runaway Train’ Tour Dates Due to Medical Issue

By Scott T. Sterling
Classic rock legend Bob Seger has been forced to postpone some shows on his current tour due to doctor’s orders.
According to a press release, Seger has to take care of an “urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae.”
“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll,” Seger said. “It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon.”
The tour suspension followed the 13th date on the trek, a sold-out show in Pittsburgh last Thursday (Sept. 28). A show scheduled for the following Saturday (Sept. 30) for Columbus, Ohio, was the first to be pushed back.
Rescheduled dates will be announced when available. Tickets sold for concerts that are being rescheduled will be honored at the new dates.
See a complete slate of the dates that are being postponed below.
09/30 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
10/05 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
10/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
10/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
10/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
10/19 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
10/21 – Frisco, TX @ Ford Center at The Star
10/24 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
10/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
11/02 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/04 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
11/07 – Boise, ID @ Ford Center
11/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/11 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
11/13 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena
11/15 – St. Paul, MN @ XCEL Energy Center
11/17 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena