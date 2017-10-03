Equifax Breach Hits 2.5M More People Than Originally Thought

If you thought things at Equifax were bad…you were wrong. The breach just got worse, to the tune of 2.5 million more people who were affected.

Ladies and gents, that brings the breach to a grand total of 145.5 million Americans.

After the initial breach, Equifax hired Mandiant, a cybersecurity forensics firm to investigate. So far they have not found any new breaches, however, they did get a finally tally of those affected. To no one’s surprise, there were more people involved than originally expected. Equifax released a statement on Mandiant’s findings, saying…

“Mandiant did not identify any evidence of additional or new attacker activity or any access to new databases or tables. Instead, this additional population of consumers was confirmed during Mandiant’s completion of the remaining investigative tasks and quality assurance procedures built into the investigative process.”

Former CEO, Richard Smith is scheduled to give testimony in front of a House subcommittee later today.