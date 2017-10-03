George Foreman Challenges Steven Seagal To A Fight In Vegas

By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Rick Stewart /Allsport)

It’s boxer VS action star! That is if this fight between retirees ever goes down.

On Monday, Foreman took to Twitter to challenge Seagal to a fight in the ring. The rules? Foreman will box and Seagal can use whatever. Foreman wants to go a full 10 rounds too!

Now, if you are confused…so are we! Why would Foreman randomly challenge Seagal out of the blue? Well, we think it has something do with Seagal’s comments on taking a knee. You can watch what he had to say below.

Isn’t there a movie about two old guys boxing? Robert DeNiro and Sylvester Stallone? Oh yeah, it’s called Grudge Match!

