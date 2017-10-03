Heroes Rise Amid Terror Of Las Vegas Mass Shooting

We’re starting to hear stories of the heroes in the Las Vegas shootings. Amidst the chaos of Sunday night, there were hundreds of acts of selfless kindness – involving people risking their lives for complete strangers.

A little more than 24 hours later, the death count stands at 59 – but likely could have been much higher if not for the actions of people on the ground.

We’d all like to think we’d make ourselves useful if we ever found ourselves in such a situation, and these individuals will give you hope for humanity.