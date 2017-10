Oh Lord, October 12th could be our last day on Earth. A ginormous (space-term) asteroid is headed for Earth. Ok, ok, earth adjacent.

Asteroid 2012 TC4 was originally spotted back in 2012, but quickly disappeared into space. Well, she’s back! At an estimated 100 miles wide, this asteroid is on schedule to pass by Earth at 27,000 miles away. That’s one-eighth the distance of the Earth to the moon.



However, there is no need to fear…scientists are assuring that it will pass by without any problem.