Jody Dean And The Morning Team Interviews Gene Simmons

Jody Dean and the Morning Team interviewed the legendary Gene Simmons Of KISS!

Gene Simmons is about to give the traditional CD boxset the “next level” treatment!

Commemorating an illustrious 50 year career in rock & roll, Gene Simmons, the legendary entrepreneur and co-founder of KISS announces THE VAULT EXPERIENCE.

As never done before, Simmons is offering the ultimate fan an unforgettable journey chronicling The Demon’s colorful life, including 150 never-before-released songs, photos, stories and a collectible item all held inside a 38-lb vault that the rock star will hand deliver to each fan, traveling on a worldwide tour to personally thank his fans for five decades of continued support.

Listen to the complete interview in the audio above.