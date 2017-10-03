Joe Walsh, Springsteen, Ringo, Dozens of Artists React to Tom Petty’s Passing

The music world is reacting to the sudden death of Tom Petty on Monday at the age of 66.

Bruce Springsteen: “Down here on E Street we’re devastated and heartbroken over the death of Tom Petty. Our hearts go out to his family and bandmates. I’ve always felt a deep kinship with his music. A great songwriter and performer, whenever we saw each other it was like running into a long lost brother. Our world will be a sadder place without him.”

Graham Nash: “So sad to hear of Tom’s passing… Such an unassuming star…”

Paul McCartney: “Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time.”

David Crosby: “So sad … such a good guy …. dedicated musician … friend.”

Kevin Cronin: “I am at a loss in trying to express my feelings at this moment. I can’t believe that Tom Petty has passed away at such a young age. His songwriting is masterful in its simplicity and honesty. I feel Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers is the best American rock band, ever. He is both a peer and an inspiration

to me. I am heartbroken at his passing, and my deep sympathy goes out to his family and loved ones.”

Tommy Shaw: “On this day of waking up to the heartbreaking news of the tragic shooting in Las Vegas, with details still unfolding, to later in the day hear about Tom Petty being on life support and then having died, it’s a sadness that’s hard to quantify… Like so many of us, I’m a long-time Petty fan, an admirer of his musical journey. I feel robbed of the songs Tom Petty would have written as he rode off into the sunset. Sad for his family who didn’t get to see him watching his grandchildren grow up. But so so many of his songs will continue be at the top of the personal playlist in our house. They are blasting as I write this… Thank you Tom Petty, for writing them and laying them down so damn well for us to love for the rest of our days.”

Brian May: “Shocked and so sad at the passing of Tom Petty. R.I.P.”

Meat Loaf: “Gone too soon! Tom lives on with the memories he left us, and the love he gave. Prayers to Tom and his family.”

Ringo: God bless Tom Petty. Peace and love to his family. I’m sure going to miss you Tom.”

Paul Stanley: “From our opening act in the seventies to becoming a brilliant songwriter and performer. I loved his music.”

Jon Bon Jovi: “I’m crushed. One of my great influences.”

Billy Idol:who shares the same manager as Petty: “Shocked and upset to hear about Tom Petty. We got lucky when we found you.”

David Coverdale: “Such a wonderful taleNt and super guy.”

Peter Frampton: “I can’t believe we have lost Tom Petty on this already horrible day. My love to his wife & children and the entire Heartbreaker family.”

Brian Wilson: “I’m heartbroken to hear about Tom Petty. Tom was a hell of a songwriter and record-maker. He will be missed by everyone who loves music.”

Stevie Van Zandt: “Man this cannot be happening. Not Tom Petty please. Our deepest love and condolences to his family and band. A brother and true believer.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda: “I am so grateful for Tom Petty’s music. Feels selfish to want more, but I always will. Rest in peace.”

John Mayer: “I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly. ‘You belong somewhere you feel free.'”

Chuck Negron: “I have so much respect for the fact that Tom Petty put his career on the line and took on his record company in order to make his CDs more affordable to his fans. His talent was immense, his integrity was admirable and he will be greatly missed.”

Joe Walsh: “SAD SAD day. I just heard Tom passed. One of the great ones. Thank you for all the great music T- Rest in peace.”

Rod Argent: “I’ve just this second had the news — Tom Petty has passed. This is so, so sad. Tom, bless you; thank you from all the Zombies for years of help, support and your selfless and generous spirit. From our hearts. R.I.P. dear friend. Rod xx”