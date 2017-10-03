Kid Swallows A Dog Squeaker

Kids will put anything and everything in their mouth or up their nose. It’s science.

So what happens when your kid actually swallows something bad? More than likely, if it’s a quarter or marble, you just wait for it to pass. So what if it’s the squeaker from inside a dog toy???

First things first, before you ever head to the doctor, make sure to get a video of your kid squeaking every time he opens his mouth.

We shouldn’t laugh at this. We shouldn’t laugh at this. Yeah, we’re totally laughing at this.