Kid Swallows A Dog Squeaker

By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: dog toy, Kid, squeaker, Swallowed, Whistle

Kids will put anything and everything in their mouth or up their nose. It’s science.

So what happens when your kid actually swallows something bad? More than likely, if it’s a quarter or marble, you just wait for it to pass. So what if it’s the squeaker from inside a dog toy???

First things first, before you ever head to the doctor, make sure to get a video of your kid squeaking every time he opens his mouth.

We shouldn’t laugh at this. We shouldn’t laugh at this. Yeah, we’re totally laughing at this.

 

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live