Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Shooting Weapons Count Confirmed

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Ammunition, Automatic Weapons, Las Vegas Police, Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort, Stephen Paddock
MESQUITE, NV - OCTOBER 02: Police cars parked in front of the house in the Sun City Mesquite community where suspected Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock lived, October 2, 2017 in Mesquite, Nevada. Paddock allegedly opened fire from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino onto the Route 91 music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 58 people dead and over 500 injured. According to reports, Paddock killed himself at the scene. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock came prepared with heavy firepower, to kill.

TMZ reports Paddock’s room at Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort, was found to contain 23 firearms, plus extra-long clips, which can house far more rounds/cartridges than normal.

One rifle was found still on a bi-pod stand, just inside the door which police had to blow to approach Paddock.

Boston25 posted these photos, revealing 2 of the weapons found with Paddock.

Paddock’s Mesquite NV home was found to contain 19 more firearms, explosives, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

 

