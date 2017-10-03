Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Shooting Weapons Count Confirmed

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock came prepared with heavy firepower, to kill.
TMZ reports Paddock’s room at Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort, was found to contain 23 firearms, plus extra-long clips, which can house far more rounds/cartridges than normal.
One rifle was found still on a bi-pod stand, just inside the door which police had to blow to approach Paddock.
Boston25 posted these photos, revealing 2 of the weapons found with Paddock.
Paddock’s Mesquite NV home was found to contain 19 more firearms, explosives, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.