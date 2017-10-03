Las Vegas Native, Jimmy Kimmel, Had A Few Thoughts About The Mass Shooting, The NRA, & Trump

On Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel along with several other late night hosts shared their thoughts and feelings on the mass shooting that happened in Las Vegas.

Kimmel is actually from Las Vegas, so his words are perhaps the ones that stand out more than others. As the show his opening, Kimmel can barely get out a “hello” before you start to hear the quiver in his voice. Like the rest of us, Jimmy is left wondering why. As he’s in tears, he starts listing off some of the victims, saying there are now children without parents and parents without sons and daughters.

Kimmel also went on to talk about the shooter and how no one seemed to see this coming. He passed every background check to obtain the guns. He had no criminal record. He wasn’t any kind of a poliitcal or religious extremist. This shooting is different because there were no signs.

After seeing people say there wasn’t anything that could be done about it, Kimmel disagreed. He addressed the use of semi-automatic weapons which are designed to kill people, not for recreational use or hunting.

Kimmel continued on for 9 minutes. Kimmel is calling for change. He called out Trump, the NRA, and the loopholes in the law that lets people get around background checks in order to obtain guns.

Powerful words that should be thought about.