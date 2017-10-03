North Texas Man Led Police To Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock

Chris Bethel of Haltom City, a graduate of Haltom High School and an Iraq War vet, was just in Las Vegas for an IT convention, and little did he know… he would be staying in a room at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, just 2 floors below shooter Stephen Paddock.

When Paddock began firing into the crowd at the “Route 91 Harvest Fest” from his room window, Bethel immediately recognized the sound.

Bethel told CBS 11, “It seems like it just never stops,” he recalled. “Seconds are going by, minutes are going by, and the rounds are continuously going.”

Bethel noticed audio details about Paddock’s attack that the untrained ear could easily miss, including the changing of weapons.

“Changing weapons, changing calibers”–“You can hear the difference in the gunshots of the different rifles that he is shooting.”

From his hotel room, Chris looked down into the concert, noticing police going the wrong direction to search for the shooter.

Bethel tried to call 911, the front desk of the Mandalay Bay and a different hotel across the street, to say the shooter was above him, to no avail. No one was answering.

Finally, Chris did get someone to answer, and he led a authorities across the street to the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay, to Paddock’s room. Paddock had shot and taken his own life. Approximately 10 minutes later, Las Vegas police called and told Bethel, “They had gotten him.”

Chris Bethel returned home yesterday, and hasn’t been able to decompress, sleep or eat.

Chris says, “The hardest part about it, for me, is feeling like I couldn’t get a hold of somebody fast enough.”

Hadn’t Chris Bethel taken action, even more could have lost their life or been injured.

A major thank you, to Chris Bethel.