Tom Petty’s Family Officially Announces His Death

We lost another legend in the music industry. The one and only Tom Petty.

After so much confusion on Monday afternoon, Petty’s family made an official announcement of the singer’s death via Twitter at around 11:30PM. Sadly, he went into cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu early Monday morning. he was then taken to UCLA Medical Center where he passed away peacefully around 8:40PM PST.

Of course we are heart broken over his very sudden death. Even worse…the manner in which his death was handled by every media outlet. All the back and forth must have been truly heartbreaking for his family, friends, and fans.

Rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this incredibly difficult time.