Watch Ellen DeGeneres Remind You Of The Good In Our World

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Ellen DeGeneres, Helping Others, Hope, Paying it forward, The Ellen Show

During times of pain and strife, whether it be surviving and recovering from Hurricane Harvey and Irma or dealing with the anguish of the Las Vegas shootings, knowing there is hope, a warm inviting light at the end of a cold dark tunnel, is paramount.

The Ellen Show posted this today on YouTube.

“Despite the fact there’s so much going on in the world right now, Ellen still believes there’s a lot more good in the world than bad. Over the past 15 seasons, Ellen has met many people who do good in the world, and these are just some of them. Take a look back at these everyday heroes who have helped make the world a better place.”

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live