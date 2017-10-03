Watch Ellen DeGeneres Remind You Of The Good In Our World

During times of pain and strife, whether it be surviving and recovering from Hurricane Harvey and Irma or dealing with the anguish of the Las Vegas shootings, knowing there is hope, a warm inviting light at the end of a cold dark tunnel, is paramount.

The Ellen Show posted this today on YouTube.

“Despite the fact there’s so much going on in the world right now, Ellen still believes there’s a lot more good in the world than bad. Over the past 15 seasons, Ellen has met many people who do good in the world, and these are just some of them. Take a look back at these everyday heroes who have helped make the world a better place.”