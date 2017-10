Arlington’s Maren Morris is the first country artist to release a music video to help raise money for the victims in Vegas.

Maren’s new song features Vince Gill. It’s called “Dear Hat”. She says,

“Hate is everywhere, and I’m sick of not doing enough. In the darkest tunnel, there is still love and music. That’s what it’s here for.”

The proceeds from the downloads and sales will go to the Music City Cares Fund.