FedEx – Dallas To Hire Approx. 2,300 Holiday Season Employees

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: FedEx, FedEx Holiday Season Hires, Holiday Season Jobs
Photo: Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images

FedEx is looking to hire approximately 2,300 extras for the Holiday Season, and the majority of positions are for package handlers, according to CBS 11.

FedEx senior manager Dan Griffith said, “FedEx offers its team members the chance to grow and reach their full potential thanks to excellent training, affordable medical benefits and a strong ‘promote from within’ culture.”

FedEx officials said over 33% of last year’s Holiday Season hires were retained.

For more details concerning FedEx Holiday Season positions, click HERE.

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live