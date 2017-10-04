FedEx – Dallas To Hire Approx. 2,300 Holiday Season Employees

FedEx is looking to hire approximately 2,300 extras for the Holiday Season, and the majority of positions are for package handlers, according to CBS 11.

FedEx senior manager Dan Griffith said, “FedEx offers its team members the chance to grow and reach their full potential thanks to excellent training, affordable medical benefits and a strong ‘promote from within’ culture.”

FedEx officials said over 33% of last year’s Holiday Season hires were retained.

For more details concerning FedEx Holiday Season positions, click HERE.