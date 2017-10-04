It’s National Taco Day! Here’s All The Taco Deals In DFW

By David Rancken
Honestly, isn’t every day National Taco Day? Or at least it should be!

Ahhhh, October 4th, it’s the best day of the year. Ironically, today’s National Taco Day also falls on “Taco Tuesday!” Just last year, we ate over 4.5 billion tacos on thsi sacred holiday. According to NationalTacoDay.com

“That’s 490,000 miles of tacos, which could take you to the moon and back or, if you prefer, could, at 775-million pounds, equal the weight of two Empire State Buildings.”

Wonder how many we will eat this year? Here’s to breaking that record with free and/or discounted tacos!

  • Taco Bueo is offering up a free taco with any purchase.

  • Taco Bell is featuring a taco deal of four classic tacos for just $5.

  • El Fenix is offering taco plates for just $4.99. Click HERE to get your coupon.
  • On the Border is celebrating with 50¢ tacos all day.

  • Chuy’s is handing out free tacos for every entrée purchase.

Enjoy!

 

