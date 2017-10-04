Las Vegas Mass Murderer Stephen Paddock’s Girlfriend Returns To U.S. For Questioning

By Blake Powers
TOPSHOT - Crime scene tape surrounds the Mandalay Hotel (background with shooters window damage top right) after 64-year-old gunman Stephen Paddock killed over 55 people and wounded more than 500 others when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2017 (Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

Las Vegas mass murderer Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend Marilou Danley returned to the U.S. from the Philippines last night and was met by authorities at LAX, as reported by TMZ.

Danley is a person of interest concerning the Vegas massacre, Many questions will be asked.

Authorities are also interested in the $100,000 Paddock reportedly transferred to the Philippines just days before the mass shooting.

Stephen Paddock’s brother Eric told CBS News the money was transferred to the Philippines to care for Marilou.

Story developing…

