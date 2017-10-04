Mark Cuban On Running For President: “Considering, Yes. Ready To Commit To It, No.”

Mark Cuban 2020???

Since Donald Trump took office, there have been numerous rumors that our very own Dallas Mavericks owner might throw his hat in the ring for 2020. Back in March of 2016, he said…

“You never say never, but I don’t think I have the temperament, but you never say never.”

In a podcast on Tuesday, Cuban’s answer on the fighting for the presidency became a little clearer. In a podcast with Bakari Sellers, an attorney and former South Carolina congressman, Sellers flat out asked if Cuban was considering a run for President. Cuban answered…

“Considering, yes. Ready to commit to it, no.”

Plus a few weeks ago, Cuban posted this to Instagram…

Could this mean something?