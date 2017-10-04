Nick Cage Is Now A Snack In Japan

It’s called the “Nicolastick“, a corn puffed treat that features the face of Nick Cage on the package.

Now, you are probably asking yourself, WHY? Well, apparently the treat was a ploy to help sell tickets to Nick Cage’s “Army of One” prior to the movie’s release in Japan.

Back in the early 2000s, Cage appeared in a TV commercial for Pachinko, which is a pinball-type casino game. Since people know him from the commercials, marketing teams thought it would be a great idea to put his face on the corn puff snack too.

So next time your in Japan, eat one! They only cost $.08!