Ricky Williams Will Teach Beer-Yoga Before TX/ou Game With “Oklahoma Suks” Beer

Ricky Williams Fun Fact! Did you know he’s been teaching yoga since 2013???

Ricky Williams, former Texas Longhorn and Heisman trophy winner, will be putting his yoga skills to good use before the TX/ou game. On Friday night, October 13th, the Bomb factory in Dallas will host the Oklahoma Suks Beer Yoga event.

Beer yoga is EXactly what it sounds like…doing yoga while drinking beer. You can read more about it HERE.

If you’re interested in attending the Oklahoma Suks Beer Yoga event, it will cost you $35. Upon arrival you will receive complimentary cans of the “Oklahoma Suks” brew as well as complimentary refills throughout the evening. There will also be a meet and greet with the great Ricky Williams.

Cool!