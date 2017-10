Ok let’s just be real for a second…while it’s great that Trump went to visit Puerto Rico and hand out supplies, you have to admit that the video footage of him throwing paper towels is completely ridiculous.

In a time of crisis, the last thing we need to see is the President throwing out supplies like he’s at a football game with a dang t-shirt gun. However, the memes that keep popping up online are pretty hilarious.

Of course, we found all the good ones for you!

Found this vid of Trump when he took his paper towel basketball style distribution to the next level pic.twitter.com/ACAqYvSFpE — Denlesks (@Denlesks) October 3, 2017

I mean HONESTLY……….do I need a caption!? #number45 #lookoutjordan #hellhaveasneakerdealsoon smh #trump #trumpstrikesagain #holdmybeerwatchthis #withfivesecondsontheclocktrumpshootshescores A post shared by Davel (@thesavagelife_velly_vel7) on Oct 4, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

THIS ISN'T A GIVEAWAY YOU'RE NOT OPRAH THESE ARE ESSENTIAL ITEMS THESE PEOPLE NEED TO SURVIVE https://t.co/dTSReZykwe — marcos j. pumpkins­čÄâ (@unclesahm) October 3, 2017

So I asked what is wrong with #PuertoRico and they said, no food, water, electricity and massive flooding

So I passed out paper towels#MAGA pic.twitter.com/aS8P8tk93G — @DoTardTrump (@DoTardTrumpSr) October 4, 2017

It was bound to happen.