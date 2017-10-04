Watch Big & Rich Sing “God Bless America” One Hour Before The Las Vegas Shooting

Of all the videos emerging from the horrific shootings in Las Vegas, this one might be the most poignant.

We’ve seen countless stories of heroism and courage, but this moment actually occurred much earlier. An hour before the gunfire erupted, the Country music act Big & Rich invited the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival to join the band in its concert tradition: the singing of God Bless America.

Clips of the crowd joining in have now gone viral – and the band’s John Rich says in spite of the gunman’s terrible act, this is the moment he hopes people will think of.

god bless @route91harvest. @bigandrichofficial. // las vegas, nevada. A post shared by Davy Gordon (@dlgordo) on Oct 2, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

Wow.