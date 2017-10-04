Watch Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Talk About The NEW American Idol

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan visited Good Morning America today, and talked about the re-boot of American Idol.

Experience-wise, Lionel is one of the best selling music artists of all time, with over 100,000,000 records sold worldwide, has 5 Grammy awards on his mantel, and just last year received the Songwriters Hall Of Fame’s highest honor, the Johnny Mercer Award.

Katy Perry is also one of the top selling music artists of all time, with over 100,000,000 records sold worldwide, plus (4) Guiness World Records, (5) American Music Awards, a Brit Award, a Juno Award, and was included in the Forbes list of “Top Earning Women In Music” (2011-2016).

Luke Bryan has earned an Academy of Country Music Award, Country Music Association Awards “Entertainer Of The Year”, and has sold over 7,000,000 million albums and 27,000,000 singles worldwide.

This could very well be an American Idol worth watching!