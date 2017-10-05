And The 2018 Rock Hall Of Fame Nominees Are…

By David Rancken
Filed Under: 2018, Nominees, Rock Hall of Fame
(Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s here! It’s here! The official list is out for the 2018 nomination class to the Rock Hall of Fame. A lot of names are first time nominees as well…19 nominees in all.

That list starts with Radiohead.  Judas priest is nominated, so are Kate Bush and the Moody Blues. There’s also the legend in the jazz world, Nina Simone. That list also includes: Depeche Mode, the Zombies, the Cars and J.Geils Band. For the first time in 6 years…Bon Jovi is nominated this year.

The vote starts now! Results come in December.

 

