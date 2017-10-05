Brooke Shields Recalls When Donald Trump Asked Her Out

Can you really blame the newly-single Trump for making a pass at the beautiful Brooke Shields?

Ms. Shields revealed that Mr. Trump attempted to pick her up – in 1999.

In retelling the story, she revealed the creative pickup line:

“I really think we should date. You’re America’s sweetheart. I’m America’s richest man. The people would love it!”

Andy Cohen of Watch What Happens Live asked details about their date. But it never happened because Brooke came up with a quick excuse, “I have a boyfriend. He’s not really going to be happy about it.”

Brooke and Donald are ‘only’ 20 years apart in age. Melania Trump is five years younger than Brooke.

Trump had just divorced wife Marla Maples at the time. Brooke had divorced tennis champ Andre Agassi the same year.