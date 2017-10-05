Denton Girl Gets Locked In Gun Safe At Academy Store; Head Was Pinned Between Door And Interior Shelf

At the Academy Sports and Outdoors in Denton, a young girl had to be rescued Tuesday afternoon after finding herself locked in a safe near the entrance of the store.

Of course, the first thing store employees tried to do was unlock the safe via the electronic keypad.  Unfortunately too many attempts had been made, and they would have had to wait at least an hour to try and open the door again.

Instead, the Denton Fire Department decided to use long-handed fire tools to pry open the safe’s doors, which thankfully proved successful.  The rescue only ended up taking about 22 minutes.  Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges confirmed that the girl was in no real danger of losing air, although there was no way she was comfortable during the ordeal.  Her head was pinned between the door of the safe and an interior shelf the whole time.

The girl’s mother talked her daughter through the entire ordeal, to make sure she remained calm.  It’s unclear how she became trapped in the safe, although one man who was at the store at the time has a theory.

