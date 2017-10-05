Eagles Contribute New Cover Song to Dan Fogelberg Tribute Album

Mentioned yesterday that the Eagles have their first new studio recording coming out since the death of Glenn Frey – and it’s part of a tribute album to Dan Fogelberg.

Fogelberg died ten years ago of prostate cancer, at the too-young age of 56, after dominating the charts and playlists in the 80s and 80s.

The lineup? How about The Eagles, Train, Michael McDonald, Garth Brooks, Jimmy Buffett, Boz Scaggs, and many more. The new album arrives on November 17.

1. “Phoenix” – Garth Brooks

2. “Nether Lands” – Donna Summer

3. “Better Change” – Michael McDonald

4. “Longer” – Amy Grant/Vince Gill

5. “Same Old Lang Syne” – Train

6. “Don’t Lose Heart” – Dobie Gray

7. “Old Tennessee” – Fool’s Gold/Denny Henson and Tom Kelly

8. “As the Raven Flies” – Casey James

9. “Sutters Mill” – Randy Owens

10. “Run for the Roses” – The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Richie Furay

11. “Hard to Say” – Boz Scaggs

12. “Part of the Plan” – Eagles

13. “There’s a Place in the World for a Gambler” – Jimmy Buffett

14. “Leader of the Band” – Zac Brown