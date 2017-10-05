Ellen Took Oprah Grocery Shopping For The First Time Since Thanksgiving 2016

We’ve seen Ellen take Britney Spears to the mall to do a little shopping. Now, she’s taking Oprah to the grocery store!

So the last time Oprah went grocery shopping was back in 2016, on Thanksgiving Day. Apparently Ellen isn’t a fan of shopping either, since she admitted she hasn’t been in a store in years.

After the two “bring their own bags” (we used quotes since it’s Louis Vuitton luggage), they immediately start playing with the melons. Then Oprah touched alllllllllll the peaches to find the right one. Ellen kept picking up cucumbers asking about size. Then it’s back to Oprah, who is now banging on lettuce.

Of course the trip wouldn’t be complete if Ellen didn’t get on the PA system and ask where they could find Oprah’s dandruff shampoo, odor eaters, and ointment.

Now, who is going to pay for all this??? Well, Ellen had coupons and Oprah paid for her groceries as well as another customer’s in the store.

Looks like they had a great time! We’d shop with Oprah and Ellen any day of the week!