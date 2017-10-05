Las Vegas Sheriff Believes Shooter Stephen Paddock Had to Have Help

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo gave more details about the shooting carried out by Stephen Paddock and presented the possibility that someone may have helped him.

Lombardo told reporters last night, “Stephen Paddock is a man who spent decades acquiring weapons and ammo and lived a secret life, much of which will never be fully understood. He meticulously planned the worst domestic attack in United States history.” He added that with the amount of weapons and ammunition he was able to obtain, “You got to make the assumption he had to have help some help at some point.”

It was revealed that in addition to the guns found in the hotel room as well as his home in Mesquite, Nevada, Paddock also had 1,600 rounds of ammunition and 50 pounds of explosives in his car, indicating that he may have been planning to escape.

Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, was interviewed by investigators yesterday and said she had no knowledge of Paddock’s plans and was unaware he was planning the attack.

In a statement read by her lawyer she said, “He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen.” Authorities are still questioning her to gain more insight into Paddock’s life with hopes of establishing a motive. (Reuters)

Investigators say they want to locate and question another woman whom they say was with Paddock days before the shooting.