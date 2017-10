After 15 seasons, Pauley Perrette is leaving NCIS.

The actress broke the news on Wednesday via Twitter. Apparently there have been rumors for a while now that she was leaving the show. So she confirmed the news as true, but also told fans it wasn’t because she was starting her own skincare line.

So it is true that I am leaving NCIS…

There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE… pic.twitter.com/gugM2a2ckT — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 4, 2017

Perrette made the decision sometime last year. However, she won’t just disappear from the show overnight, she will finish out the current season.

Sad. The show won’t be the same without her.