Property Brother Drew Scott Has Lost 30 Lbs Since Starting DWTS

Are you team Hot Property on Dancing with the Stars?

Ladies and gents, we had the pleasure of speaking with one of the Property Brothers…Mr. Drew Scott. Besides currently doing DWTS, this man is working his booty off! He’s got three shows on HGTV, which puts him in a different city almost every day. Plus he’s got a new book called It Takes Two: Our Story.

To say he’s busy is an understatement. The poor guy told us he only gets about 4 hours of sleep each night. Not to mention he’s already dropped 30 lbs just dancing a few hours a day.

Now if you didn’t know, the Property Brothers are from Las Vegas. They consider it their home. Needless to say, Drew is heartbroken over the tragedy. Luckily he didn’t know anyone injured in the shooting. He also mentioned that it was amazing to see the stories of heroism flooding his newsfeeds.

You can catch Drew on DWTS this coming Monday night.