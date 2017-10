Believe it or not, but insects and birds trigger weather radar systems all the time. However, on Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Boulder, Colorado got a butterfly surprise.

Originally, Boulder meteorologists thought these images were birds. Not too longer after posting the pic to Twitter did they discover that it’s actually thousands and thousands of butterflies. The painted lady butterflies are currently migrating over Denver.

Look at what's flying into Denver! Radar from last hour showing what we believe to be birds. Any bird experts know what kind? #ornithology pic.twitter.com/EAqzdMwpFU — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 3, 2017

1/4: We believe migrating butterflies are the cause of yesterdays radar signature. Thanks for all the reports and sightings! #cowx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 4, 2017

4/4: Migrating butterflies in high quantities explains it. Today, the butterflies are staying close to the ground. #cowx #Science pic.twitter.com/rkpwmPRnsi — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 4, 2017

It’s so pretty!