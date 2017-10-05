Texas A&M Will Host 5 Former Presidents For Hurricane Relief Concert

The dream team is back together again.

Just weeks after airing the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts commercial, former Presidents of the United States, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George Bush, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, will reunite at Texas A&M on October 21st. Texas A&M’s Reed Arena will play host to a concert benefiting hurricane relief efforts. Their efforts aren’t just for Texas, this concert also includes Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

The concert will include performances by Alabama, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, and the Gatlin Brothers. You can get your tickets right HERE.